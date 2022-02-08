Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GTIM stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.