Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GTIM stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.32.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 12.59%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
