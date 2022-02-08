Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

