Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

