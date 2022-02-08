Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 28,364 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 162,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

