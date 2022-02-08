Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

