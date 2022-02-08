Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

