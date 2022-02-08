GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Ararat Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 70.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up approximately 7.8% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

