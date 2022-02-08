Gobi Capital LLC Has $729.58 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,741 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 19.3% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $729,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $224.01 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.