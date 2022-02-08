Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GL stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,672. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

