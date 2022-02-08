Glazer Capital LLC Increases Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

