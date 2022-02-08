Glazer Capital LLC Has $21.20 Million Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201,950 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,016,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Forterra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 997,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,319. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.