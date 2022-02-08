Glazer Capital LLC Has $18.17 Million Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,590 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 3,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,240. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

