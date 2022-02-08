Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $767.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 6.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

