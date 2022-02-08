Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $90.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Get Gitlab alerts:

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.15. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $50,858,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $27,267,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.