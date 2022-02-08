GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $19.02

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $19.74. GH Research shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Get GH Research alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,661,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.