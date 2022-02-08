GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GFL Environmental stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

