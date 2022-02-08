GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

TSE:GFL opened at C$40.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.13. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$35.50 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.42 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.95%.

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

