Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $56,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

