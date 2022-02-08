Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $56,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.
Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10.
Denbury Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
