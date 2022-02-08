Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $57,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $4,194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

