Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 109,767 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $55,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insmed stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $72,141.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

