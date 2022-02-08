Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.38 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $81.58 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.