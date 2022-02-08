Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.92 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in ASML by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $650.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $785.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

