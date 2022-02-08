Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,658 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $54,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $238,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
ASB stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.55.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
