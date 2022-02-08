General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

