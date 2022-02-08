General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,752. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

