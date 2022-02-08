General Atlantic L.P. Buys Shares of 4,000,000 HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,440,000. HUTCHMED comprises approximately 0.9% of General Atlantic L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned 2.31% of HUTCHMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 1,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,045. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.