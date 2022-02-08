Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 0.49. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Genasys by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

