Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.95) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEMD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 43.60 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.