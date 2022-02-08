Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE:GTES opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.