GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.44 and last traded at $111.00. 83,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,909,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of -1.74.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in GameStop by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

