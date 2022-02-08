GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $22.25 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $22.25 million and $81,859.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00308800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003199 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

