GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.710-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAMCO Investors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE GBL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 10,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $586.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

