GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
NYSE:GBL opened at $22.09 on Monday. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $596.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.86%.
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Investors (GBL)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.