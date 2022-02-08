GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

NYSE:GBL opened at $22.09 on Monday. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $596.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

