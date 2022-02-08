Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report sales of $11.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $11.70 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $43.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

GAMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GAMB opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

