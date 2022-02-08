Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $14.44. 524,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 342,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRPHF shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

