Galatasaray Fan Token Price Hits $2.90 on Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00006642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $756,299.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.65 or 0.07131849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.79 or 1.00206468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

