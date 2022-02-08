Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -139.90 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

