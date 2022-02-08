Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $510.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.23. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

