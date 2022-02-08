Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $247,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $66,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

