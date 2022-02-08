Gabelli Funds LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,291.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

