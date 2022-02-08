FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Plus500 Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plus500 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

