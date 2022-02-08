FY2022 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Increased by Analyst

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $8.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

