FY2022 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $10.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ODFL opened at $305.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $203.88 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

