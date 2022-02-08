FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $684.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.