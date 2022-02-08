FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eli Lilly and Company Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $8.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $243.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

