FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

