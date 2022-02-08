FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Vale S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vale in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

