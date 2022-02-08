FuzeX (FXT) Price Up 6.1% This Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $223,813.43 and approximately $6.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00106099 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

