Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,016,836 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,340.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

