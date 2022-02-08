freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €29.00 ($33.33) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($29.31) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.91) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.18) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.22 ($27.84).

FNTN opened at €25.03 ($28.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.31. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($37.84).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

